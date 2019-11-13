Nation’s First Water Leak Detection Dog Graduates Arkansas Paws In Prison Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — A recent Arkansas Paws in Prison graduate is taking on a new role as the nation’s first water leak detection dog.

Vessel graduated from the Arkansas Department of Corrections Paws in Prison program.

No word on who Vessel’s handler will be yet, but he will be employed at Central Arkansas Water (CAW).

The black lab mix will help the utility find surfacing and non-surfacing leaks within the distribution system, according to the company’s website.

In the U.S., leak detection canines are most commonly used to detect leaks in oil pipelines. CAW is the first water utility in the U.S. to employ a water leak detection dog.

Central Arkansas Water will host a reveal and demonstration Tuesday (Nov. 19) at 10 a.m. at the River Market Pavilions in Little Rock.