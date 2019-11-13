OSBI Investigating Possible Homicide After Body Found In LeFlore County

LeFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a possible homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, road crews found a body in a ditch along Highway 270 and 271 near the Talihina turnoff around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 13).

Spokesperson for OSBI Brook Arbeitman says the body was found about six miles west of Wister, Oklahoma.

Along with the body, crews found a car and other personal items. The victim has not yet been identified.

No other details have been released at this time and investigators are still at the scene.

