Sam’s Club Launches Scan & Go Alcohol Purchases In Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Holiday shopping has now been made easier with new additions to the Sam’s Club Scan & Go app.

Those 21 and older can now purchase alcohol at Northwest Arkansas Sam’s Clubs with the popular app.

Just use the Sam’s Club app to scan your favorite beverage in club (along with anything else you want to buy), and when you’re done shopping, head to the exit to have your ID checked for age verification by the greeter.

After that all you have to do is click “pay” and you’re off to enjoy the rest of your day.

You can grab some holiday favorites like the Member’s Mark Egg Nog or the Member’s Mark Riesling for a limited time only.