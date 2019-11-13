Sequoyah County Man Facing Nearly 20 Charges For Stealing Spree, Fleeing From Police

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A man is facing over a dozen charges for a stealing spree that involved several stolen vehicles.

44-year-old Randy Lee Treadway is accused of stealing three trucks and a four-wheeler on Sunday (Nov. 9).

One truck was stolen from a car wash south of Vian, and the other from a home inside the city.

Treadway is also accused of stealing a four-wheeler and sending officers on a pursuit.

During the chase, the subject hit a police cruiser with the four-wheeler, according to an incident report.

Officers were eventually able to capture Treadway after the four-wheeler got stuck in a ditch.

Treadway was placed under arrest.

Following a search, officers located stolen credit cards in Treadway’s wallet.

He also admitted to officers he was under the influence of heroin. Treadway was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

It was later discovered that Treadway had also stolen a tractor, another truck, and several tools and other items reported missing.

Treadway is facing almost 20 charges including two counts of larceny-auto aircraft or other motor vehicles, two counts of malicious injury/destruction of property, two counts of 3rd degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny, resisting arrest, eluding police officer, public intoxication, six outs of possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle.

No bond has been set for Treadway.