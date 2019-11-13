Trending Warmer For The Rest Of The Week

It’s another cold start across Arkansas and Oklahoma. However the winds have died down before becoming southerly later on Wednesday, so there is not much of a morning wind chill. Highs should reach well into the 40s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Day by day we’ll be warming up little by little, with barely any rain chances on the way.

WEDNESDAY: South Wind Returning

Forties are back in play for everyone this afternoon. By the end of the week we should reach the 50s and by next week some 60s!

LOOKING AHEAD

A few systems will pass by towards our north and south the next several days, but they should generally stay just far enough away that we remain dry for a while. A passing shower is possible Sunday while our next large system will not arrive until late next week.

