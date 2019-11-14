Historic Big Boy No. 4014 Steam Locomotive Rolling Into The River Valley Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 will roll into the River Valley on Friday, Nov. 15, to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.

No. 4014 is expected to draw big crowds as it is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific in 1941. Today, No. 4014 is the only operating Big Boy of the eight still in existence.

After a restoration project that took more than 2 years, No. 4014 is taking a Midwest tour.

The historic locomotive heads into Russellville on Friday and will stop at 320 W. C St. at 12:15 p.m. It will depart at 12:45 p.m.

The next stop is in Ozark. Big Boy will arrive at 2:30 p.m. at 103 E. River St. It departs at 2:45 p.m.

No. 4014 will then stop in Van Buren at Main St. & 2nd Ave at 4:15 p.m. It leaves the next day (Nov. 16) at 8:00 a.m.

Big Boy is also going through Oklahoma and will stop in Sallisaw on Saturday at 101 E. Cherokee Ave. at 9:15 a.m. It leaves at 9:39 a.m.

Union Pacific says due to the dynamic nature of operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.

They say if you are coming out to see Big Boy keep these safety tips in mind:

Stand back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks.

Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right-of-way are private property – please do not trespass .

. Never assume tracks are abandoned or inactive – ALWAYS expect a train.

Track where Big Boy is by following this link.