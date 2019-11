FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department is looking to hire new officers to serve the city.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 29 and the testing date is Dec. 14.

The starting salary can be anywhere between $41,000-49,000 and a new lateral transfer pay program is available for certified officers.

Officers receive city paid benefits, every other weekend off and overtime and comp time.

Click here to apply for the position.