Fort Smith Police Searching For Missing Person

Posted 5:03 pm, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:05PM, November 14, 2019

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police need help finding a missing man.

47-year-old Harold Ady left his home in Cleveland, Ohio and traveled to Fort Smith to stay with a family member. He later decided to return home and asked a friend to send money for a bus ticket, but he never arrived.

Ady was last seen on the 3400 block of Duke Avenue on Oct. 25.

Police say Ady left most of his belongings in Ohio and the remaining items in Fort Smith.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Fort Smith Detective Bureau at 479-709-5116.

