Get Paid $1,000 To Watch Hallmark Movies

SAN ANTONIO — ‘Tis the season to break out the hot cocoa, cookies, and Hallmark movies!

And this year you can actually get paid for it!

CenturyLinkQuote.com is looking for “all lovers of all things Hallmark and Christmas” to watch 24 Hallmark movies during the 12 Days of Christmas.

With Hallmark releasing 40 new movies this season, one person will watch 24 movies ahead of December 25 and in return, will receive $1,000 as a payment and a Hallmark Movie-watching kit.