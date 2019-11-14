Girls In Construction Conference Empowering Young Women To Enter The Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Young girls in our area are getting a glimpse into the construction field with the Girls in Construction conference.

Students from all four Rogers Middle Schools, as well as the Bentonville Ignite Program students, were invited to Northwest Arkansas Community College for the conference.

The students spent the day touring local construction sites and hearing from guest speakers.

One of the guest speakers was Jenny Mars from the new HGTV show, Fixer to Fabulous.

She says she wants the young girls to know they can be a girl and still be successful in the construction field.

“I think it typically can be a man’s field, and that’s kind of how it’s perceived, and this is just a great opportunity to shed light on that girls can do anything you know we are empowered to do anything,” she said.