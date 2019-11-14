Meeting Tonight To Address Over 50 Chicken Houses Being Built In Rural LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A meeting will be held tonight (Nov. 14) to address 56 proposed chicken houses being built in rural LeFlore County.

The meeting will take place at the Cameron Civic Center, located on the campus of Cameron Schools, at 6 p.m.

12 houses have already been constructed, and 44 more houses are planned for construction. Each house will be approximately 55 feet wide by 550 feet long.

Concerns over the construction come as the chicken houses will be located close to Cameron neighborhoods.

Locals are also concerned about what impact the chicken houses will have on small family farms.

“We appreciate poultry and all industries that locate and call SE Oklahoma home. But as the corporate poultry industry or any industry resides in rural Oklahoma to conduct business, all industry has an obligation of cooperation and integrity while planning, building and operating around people who have made their homes in LeFlore County for generations, well before the corporate poultry industry ever signed a contract with a farmer,” Oklahoma State Rep. Lundy Kiger said.

Kiger will be in attendance at the Cameron Civic Center Thursday night.

5NEWS will continue to update this story.