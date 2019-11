× Mix Of Sun And Clouds For Thursday

Nice weather is expected today with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the 40s and 50s. A few passing clouds are possible.

VIDEO FORECAST

THURSDAY SUNSHINE

A few high passing clouds may roll in but otherwise a mainly sunny day is in store across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Highs should top out in the 40s and 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Other than for a quick passing shower Sunday afternoon/evening, we are fairly dry the next several days. The next big system

-Matt