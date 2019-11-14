Netflix Teams Up With Nickelodeon To Take On Disney Plus

As the competition to win over streaming customers heats up, Netflix and Nickelodeon are joining forces.

The two companies announced Wednesday a new, multi-year deal to produce original animated films and series based on original Nickelodeon characters and new ones too.

The announcement came one day after Disney launched its new streaming platform, Disney Plus. And despite users reporting widespread streaming and technical issues on launch day, Disney said Wednesday that it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day, far exceeding expectations.

Disney didn’t break down where the subscriptions came from or if they were free or paid monthly or yearly. Some analysts thought it would take Disney a year to reach 10 million subscribers.

In comparison, Netflix has gained 158 million subscribers since launching in 2007.