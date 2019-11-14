Rollover Accident Kills Van Buren Man

Fatal Car Accident.

MULDROW, Okla. — An accident left one man dead and two injured Wednesday night (Nov. 14).

Twenty-four-year-old Michael Gravelle of Van Buren, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His two passengers — Amber Oglesby and David Reed, both of Muldrow — were transported to Baptist Health in Fort Smith, Arkansas with head and leg injuries. Both have been released.

The accident occurred around 8 p.m. on County Road 4730, also known as Rex Scott Road.

Police report Gravelle was driving northbound when he drove off the road before hitting a ditch and rolling. The car continued to travel off the road until hitting some trees and rolling again. The car traveled a total of 402 feet before stopping.

Gravelle and Oglesby were wearing seatbelts at the time.

