Students Back In Class After Rogers Elementary School Evacuated Due To Smoke

Posted 11:57 am, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:00PM, November 14, 2019

Fairview Elementary evacuated after smoke found in the building.

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Fairview Elementary in Rogers was evacuated Thursday (Nov. 14) morning after smoke was found in the building, according to Ashley Siwiec with the Rogers School District.

Students, teachers and staff were forced to leave the building around 11:00 a.m.

Crews with the Rogers Fire Department rushed to the school to investigate where the smoke was coming from. It was determined the smoke was caused by a short in a light fixture.

The scene was cleared and all students were allowed to return to class.

No injuries were reported.

An electrician was called to the school to fix the light fixture.

