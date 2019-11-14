As with most retailers, there are some big discounts on electronics. Perhaps the biggest is a 40″ Onn 2K Smart TV for $98 and a 50″ Onn 4K Smart TV for $148.

If you want a more recognized name brand:

Vizio 65″ 4K Smart TV – $398

Samsung 55″ 4K Smart TV – $328

Samsung 50″ 4K Smart TV – $278

Other electronics discounts:

iPad 7th Generation 32GB – $249

Apple Watch Series 3 – $129

Apple AirPods with charging case – $129

iPhone 6S (Straight Talk or Total Wireless) – $99

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 – $149

HP laptops ranging from $149 to $399

Night Owl HD 4-camera security system – $150

Arlo 3-camera security system – $249

Sales, of course, extend to all departments with deals on appliances, games, clothing, toys, tires and Christmas decor.

Walmart is also offering pre-Black Friday deals starting Thursday on select electronics, appliances and toys.