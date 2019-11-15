20-Year-Old Oklahoma Man Dies In Crash On I-40 In Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A 20-year-old Oklahoma man is dead after crashing on I-40 in Van Buren Friday (Nov. 15) morning.

According to Arkansas State Police (ASP), Logan Carver of Bokoshe was driving west on I-40 in a Ford F-150 when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

ASP did not say what caused Carver to veer off the road.

Carver’s next of kin has been notified, according to ASP.

Weather conditions were clear, and the roadway was marked as dry.

His body is being held at the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.