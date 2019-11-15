‘A Christmas Story, The Musical’ Coming To Walton Arts Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A classic holiday movie comes to life when A Christmas Story, The Musical arrives at the Walton Arts Center.

There will be eight performances Dec. 10-15 and you can now enter to win an iconic leg lamp in the weeks leading up to the show.

Walton Arts Center’s Traveling Leg Lamp will be featured at the Daisy Museum in Downtown Rogers Nov. 11-20; Experience Fayetteville on the Fayetteville Square Nov. 21-Dec. 2; the Walmart Museum in Downtown Bentonville Dec. 2-9 and Walton Arts Center Dec. 10-15.

To enter, you’ll need to visit the display in one of the locations, take a photo and share the photo in the comments on the Facebook post from Walton Arts Center announcing the contest. You’ll be entered to win the lamp and a gift card from the Daisy Museum of Rogers.

For a limited time only, visitors can order a “Triple Dog Dare” sundae, created in honor of the show, that consists of Yarnell’s Real Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, crushed Oreo cookies, Chips Ahoy and Nutter Butters.

Tickets for the show start at $40 plus applicable fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center box office, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. Patrons also can get reserved parking for $7 when they purchase their show tickets.

A Christmas Story, The Musical was nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Associated Press calls it “a joyous Christmas miracle,” while The New York Times writes “I was dazzled. You’d have to have a Grinch-sized heart not to feel a smile spreading across your face.”