Adventure Arkansas: Shores Lake

Need a place to hike this fall? Shores Lake offers a 13.4 mile loop trail with lake views, waterfalls (after decent rains), and wildlife sightings. The 82-acre lake also offers fishing, boating (boats capped at 10 horsepower), and swimming. There are public facilities like restrooms and drinking water available. Pavilion and camp sites are also available with a reservation fee. There is a $3 fee to park.

DIRECTIONS

*Coming from Fort Smith or NWA on I-49*