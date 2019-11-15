Arkansas Governor Launches Campaign To Keep Highway Tax

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ Republican governor and the leaders of the state’s top lobbying groups have launched a campaign to keep a half-cent sales tax for road needs.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday called the effort to keep the tax his top priority among next year’s ballot initiatives. Voters approved the half-cent tax in 2012 and it’s set to expire in 2023. The ballot measure extending the tax was part of a highway funding package approved by the Legislature earlier this year.

Hutchinson said keeping the tax will help Arkansas’ economy. The proposal has the backing of the state Chamber of Commerce, the Arkansas Trucking Association and the Poultry Federation.

The group says the measure will continue to provide more than $205 million a year in highway funding.