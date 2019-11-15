ForwARd Arkansas Director Steps Down

(TB&P) –Susan Harriman, the executive director of ForwARd Arkansas, announced Thursday (Nov. 14) she is stepping down from her post due to family medical issues.

“I am taking early retirement from my position as Executive Director of ForwARd Arkansas, effective December 4, 2019. My tenure at ForwARd Arkansas has been both challenging and rewarding, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together,” Harriman wrote in a widely distributed letter.

According to Harriman, the ForwARd Arkansas board of directors plans to name an interim executive director before the end of the year, with a national search for a new leader to commence in early 2020.

“I will miss working with each of you to advance our shared vision of increasing educational equity and student achievement. But, I am confident that ForwARd will continue to serve as a powerful champion for equity, a connector and convener for shared opportunity, and a catalyst for innovation,” she said.

