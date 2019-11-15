JoJo Siwa Coming To Simmons Bank Arena In June 2020

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and 2019’s hottest breakthrough pop artist JoJo Siwa is coming to the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Siwa is adding 50 new dates across North America to her wildly popular concert: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.

She will be making a stop at the Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 22, at 12 p.m. You can purchase tickets at the box office or at Ticketmaster. Prices range from $39 to $69.