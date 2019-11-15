Northwest Arkansas Holiday Market Kicks Off This Weekend

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Northwest Arkansas Holiday Market is kicking off its first event of the year this weekend.

You can get your Christmas shopping done while helping the Children’s Safety Center.

Southern Roots Promotion Group decided to put on the first Northwest Arkansas Holiday Market, but they wanted to share some extra Christmas cheer. So they teamed up with the local non-profit, The Children’s Safety Center.

When people walk into the door of the holiday market, they buy a $5 ticket and walk into a room of over 150 vendors. All proceeds from the $5 admission go to the Children’s Safety Center.

The Children’s Safety Center provides free services to victims of child abuse.

Lacy Ledbetter with Southern Roots Promotions says they were excited to people a fun way to Christmas shop but even more excited to give back.

“We just wanted to help give them a fundraising opportunity since everything they do is brought in through the community. They are non-profit one hundred percent,” said Ledbetter.

The two organizations say they plan to keep it going and let people shop for a cause for years to come.

The event is being held at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center and will end Nov. 16 at 6:00 p.m.