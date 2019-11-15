Rogers Police Department In Search Of Shoplifting Suspects

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is asking for helping in locating two people suspected of shoplifting.

On October 26, around 4 p.m, the suspects, a male and a female, were at Walmart located at 2110 W. Walnut St. in Rogers.

They are both suspected of shoplifting and were last seen leaving the parking lot in a black Ford SUV.

The Rogers Police Department asks anyone who knows the identity of either subject in the photos, to please contact them at 479-636-4141 attn, Cpl Pennington.

The case is documented under CR 2019-6767