Sunny Friday, Next Chance For Rain Arrives Sunday

A nice Friday is underway! After starting cold and below the freezing mark, we’ll warm up to 50s with a lot of sunshine. The next chance for rain arrives Sunday midday.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRIDAY FORECAST

Plenty of sunshine will help us quickly warm up into the low-mid 50s.

Northwest Arkansas:

River Valley:

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday looks quiet with showers by Sunday afternoon.

Sunday 2PM Futurecast: The center of the system will be farther north. We'll be on the trailing end of the system so only a few light showers are expected.

-Matt