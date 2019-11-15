Sunny Friday, Next Chance For Rain Arrives Sunday

A nice Friday is underway! After starting cold and below the freezing mark, we’ll warm up to 50s with a lot of sunshine. The next chance for rain arrives Sunday midday.
VIDEO FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST
Plenty of sunshine will help us quickly warm up into the low-mid 50s.
Northwest Arkansas:
River Valley:
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday looks quiet with showers by Sunday afternoon.
Sunday 2PM Futurecast: The center of the system will be farther north. We'll be on the trailing end of the system so only a few light showers are expected.
-Matt