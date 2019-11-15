Suspected Case Of Whooping Cough At Siloam Springs Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Health is warning parents about a possible case of Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, at Siloam Springs Middle School.

It is not yet confirmed whether the student does or does not have the highly contagious disease, but the ADH sent a letter to parents to be extra cautious.

The letter states that parents should pay attention to their child's respiratory symptoms over the next few weeks. Symptoms can seem like a mild cold at first but are followed by severe coughing fits that can lead to vomiting or fainting.

The ADH suggests that anyone with a severe cough should stay home from work or school and be evaluated by a doctor for possible treatment.

The ADH says the only way to prevent pertussis or stop the spread is through vaccination even after exposure.

A Pea Ridge student was diagnosed with Pertussis earlier this month.

