Calm weather will dominate most of the upcoming forecast with the best rain chances this weekend on Sunday with a fast-moving system

Saturday will feature sunny skies with highs in 50s.

Clouds roll back in early on Sunday with a few scattered showers in the late morning or early afternoon. Rain should be out of the area quickly on Sunday.

Warm and windy weather will continue into midweek with the next system forecast to be arriving on Thursday of next week.

-Garrett