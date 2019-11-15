Yarnell’s Peppermint Ice Cream Back On Shelves For The Holiday Season

ARKANSAS – Yarnell’s Premium Ice Cream has brought a seasonal flavor out of their vault for the holiday season – Peppermint.

It’s been over 10 years since a variation of the flavor was available.

Crushed red and green peppermints are combined to make up the ice cream base.

“We appreciate customer feedback, and we are always glad when we are able to bring flavors they suggest to the market,” says Mitch Evans, vice president of Yarnell’s.

Yarnell’s Peppermint ice cream is available only for a limited time.

You can find it in the freezer aisle around the state starting this week.