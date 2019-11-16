Cold Start, Nice Afternoon

Nicer than normal weather is expected this weekend and as we start next week, all because of the weather pattern. Our temperatures are trending warmer each day. There will be plenty of sunshine, except for Sunday when rain is possible.

It’s a cold start to the morning in Northwest Arkansas, but high temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

High temperatures in the River Valley will be close to 60 degrees for Saturday after a cold start.

A few passing showers are possible during the day on Sunday, but the rain amounts are near a trace. The first part of the week is dry before more rain moves in to end the upcoming week.

