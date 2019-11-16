× Defense Still Stingy As Arkansas Handles Montana

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – New Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has said that his team is going to struggle scoring at times due to their lack of inside presence but that didn’t matter on Saturday as the defense continues to shut down opponents.

Montana was held to 32 percent shooting from the field while the Hogs created 23 turnovers as the Razorbacks posted a 64-46 win inside Bud Walton Arena. This is the third straight game in which Arkansas has held their opponents to under 50 points, marking the first time to do that since 1984 in any three game stretch and the first time since 1946-46 season to do that to start the season per HogStats.com.

Adrio Bailey had a career day against the Grizzlies as he posted 12 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double as a Razorback. Mason Jones led the Hogs with 18 points while Jimmy Whitt added 14.

The Razorbacks struggled form the field as they shot just 20-54 and only 4-21 from 3-point range.

Arkansas will host Texas Southern on Tuesday at 7:00 pm.