Fort Smith’s 12th Annual Black Tie Bingo Is A Night Of Elegance

Posted 9:18 pm, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:43PM, November 16, 2019

Fort Smith, Ark. (KFSM) — On Saturday (Nov. 6), the Fort Smith Public Library held its 12th annual Black Tie Bingo event.

The night consists of fine dining, bingo, and raffles that support the Fort Smith Public Library (FSPL) Endowment Trust.

The Fort Smith Public Library Endowment Trust started out as a $1.7 million gift from Leah Cohn Arndt and has been continually growing over the years.

The event also provided entertainment by  Don Bailey Jazz Ensemble and Violinist Dr. KathleenLavengood.

“We close early to have this fundraiser because it means a lot. It means a lot to the library when they are short on resources or short on budget that we’re here to help and that’s what were here for,” said Cindy Long, Director for Fort Smith Public Library.

5NEWS evening news anchors Daren Bobb and Ericka Thomas were this year’s emcees.

 

