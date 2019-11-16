Passing Shower Sunday, Overall Nice Weekend

A disturbance will move through the area tomorrow, but it won’t change much of our weather. There’s not much moisture with the system, so rain amounts will be minimal. The temperature will not drop much, but there will be a wind shift.

6AM – Clouds increase for the morning. It will feel cold with temperatures in the 30s.

12PM – Light rain showers will pass through the area midday on Sunday. Most of the rain will stay on the Missouri side of the stateline. Any rain that falls will be minimal.

5PM – Rain will be out of the area by late afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds as the system pushes east.

-Sabrina