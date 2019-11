SPRINGDALE, Ar. (KFSM) — Springdale police responded to a call about a gunshot victim at the White Oak gas station at Old Missouri Road and Electric Avenue late Friday, November 15th.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a single gunshot victim who was then transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police do not know where the shooting took place or who was involved.

This is a developing story.