Two Henderson State Chemistry Professors Arrested For Allegedly Making Meth in College Lab

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, two Henderson State University professors have been arrested for making methamphetamine.

A press release states that Terry David Bateman, 45, and Bradley Allen Rowland, 40, of Arkadelphia were taken into custody on Friday, November 15, around 3:30 p.m.

The Henderson State University website lists Bateman and Rowland as chemistry professors.

Bateman and Rowland were initially being investigated by Henderson Chief of Police, Johnny Campbell.

Both have been on administrative leave since October 11.

The Reynolds Science Center closed October 8 due to a report of an “undetermined chemical odor.”

University spokeswoman Tina Hall said that tests found benzyl chloride in the labs.

Benzyl chloride may also be used to synthesize amphetamines, according to published research. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration monitors sales of the chemical.

The university’s environmental service company used scrubbed systems to filter air and temporarily removed some of the windows from Reynolds to help with ventilation.

The building reopened October 29 after third-party testing showed the building met all Environmental Protection Agency recommendations for occupancy.

Bateman and Rowland face charges for the manufacture of methamphetamine and the use of drug paraphernalia.

The university says they are continuing to cooperate with authorities.