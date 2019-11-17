19-Year Old Falls From Cliff At Devil’s Den State Park

West Fork, Ark (KFSM)– Just after 2 p.m. on Sunday (Nov.17), emergency crews were called to the Yellow Rock Trail area of Devil’s Den after a teen fell from a cliff.

According to Central Ems, the 19-year-old fell about 20 to 30 feet from the cliff while free climbing.

Due to his injuries, it took rescue crews nearly two hours to retrieve the climber and air lift him to a hospital.

The teen was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center and is said to be in relatively stable condition but he did suffer from multiple injuries.

