Fairly Calm Weather Until Midweek

The weather will be quiet and calm for a few days as temperatures trend warmer. Rain chances increase late Wednesday and last until the weekend.

MONDAY FORECAST

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible midday and into the afternoon, but most folks won’t see any rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances increase late Wednesday night. We’ll also likely see rain on Thursday and Friday, as it trails off on Saturday. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder late Wednesday, but nothing looks severe.

-Sabrina