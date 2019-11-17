Funeral Held For Slain Police Chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANFORD, Okla. (KFSM) -- The funeral for Police Chief Lucky Miller was held Saturday (Nov. 17). Miller was found dead in the hotel room where he was staying during a training retreat in Florida this week.

He was honored by family, friends, and law enforcement from all of Oklahoma.

"He was a jokester.. and he just loved having fun and yet doing the job that I say chosen to do because it was him.." Said Sheila Denso who knew him his whole life. "He was raised up here in Davenport and went to school here in Davenport, I went to school with his mother."

Everyone gathered together to celebrate Chief Miller's life and service and say he made a difference in his community.

The cause of his death is still unclear and still under investigation.