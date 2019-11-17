Recreational Marijuana Petition Held In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Advocates for the legalization of recreational marijuana were in northwest Arkansas yesterday hoping to rally for support ahead of the 2020 election.

Volunteers were at Andy's Smoke Shop in Fayetteville collecting signatures for a petition aiming to get a question about recreational marijuana on the ballot next November.

This proposal would legalize marijuana use for anyone 21 years of age and older.

"We would like for Arkansas to be the first in the south to have recreational. We need to be the first in something, we`re the last in so many things and so we believe that if we get this on the ballot and when we do, we`ll have more dispensaries open up which will bring the price down for those patients and for adults who want to purchase cannabis" said Susie Cox with the Washington & Benton County Arkansans for Cannabis reform.

The petition would need to get nearly 90,000 signatures verified by the secretary of state to be considered.