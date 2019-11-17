Several Agencies Respond to Three Car Collision Near Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ar. (KFSM) — The Huntsville Fire Department responded to a report of a three car collision with possible entrapment early Sunday morning, November 17.

HFD personnel, Arkansas State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, and other emergency services were all on scene.

Multiple victims were taken to area hospitals, and one victim was air lifted.

The Huntsville Police Department has not released any information on the exact location of the wreck, the condition of the victims, or their identities.

This is developing story.

