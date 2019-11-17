Sheriff: 28-Year-Old Accidentally Shot By Brother While Deer Hunting

Ionia County, MI (WNEM) — A man is recovering after he was accidentally shot by his brother while deer hunting.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies and medical first responders were dispatched to a field near the intersection of Bell Rd. and W Grand River Ave. in Boston Township for a report of an accidental shooting.

Deputies said their initial reports indicated that while hunting one man had accidentally shot another man with a muzzle-loading rifle.

Deputies said a 28-year-old man from Lowell was shot by his 29-year-old brother from Saranac. They said the brothers were out hunting together.

Deputies determined that the shooting was an accident. They said the men were looking for a deer that one of them has shot earlier with the muzzle-loading rifle. The two men became separated in the corn after looking for the deer that they could not find.

The shooter believed he saw the deer moving and making noise and fired again. After firing the shot he learned that he had shot his brother and not the deer.

The man immediately called 911 for help and the two walked out of the field together where they were met by medical first responders.

Deputies said that due to the severity of the injuries, medical first responders and LIFE EMS requested Aero Med and the man was flown to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The exact cause of the shooting is under investigation. Deputies said everyone involved has been fully cooperative with their investigators.