Crews Work To Extract Several People From Vehicle Accident Near XNA

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A traffic accident caused an intersection in Benton County to be blocked Sunday night (Nov.17).

Crews were called to the intersection of South Rainbow Road and West Wallis Road, according to a Facebook post by the Rogers Fire Department.

The accident happened near XNA Airport. While crews worked to extract people from the vehicles, traffic cones were placed around the accident to block parts of the intersection.

Two cars were involved in the accident. Two people were transported to the hospital.

No word yet on what caused the accident.