Fayetteville Animal Shelter Dog Room At Full Capacity, Adopters Needed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Animal Shelter is reaching out to the community for help after running out of space for adoptable dogs.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, the adoptable dog room is full and dogs ready to move up for adoption are unable to due to the room being at mass capacity.

All of the pooches ready to adopt are medium to large size adult dogs.

The shelter will also accept foster homes as an option to help with the overcrowding.

Visit the shelter’s website for more information and to view a full list of the animals available for adoption.