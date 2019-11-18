Happy 91st Birthday Mickey & Minnie Mouse; Here Are Some Fun Facts

Happy birthday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse! The pair turn 91-years-old today (Nov. 18).

They made their debuts in the animated movie Steamboat Willie in New York on November 18th, 1928.

You can mark the day by watching a cartoon featuring the pair, wearing a classic Mickey Mouse watch or t-shirt.

Some fun facts:

  • Mickey and Minnie both have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
  • Walt Disney admitted privately in 1933 that Minnie and Mickey are married, but it’s never been officially stated
  • Their original names were Mortimer and Minerva
  • Mickey has a middle name: Theodore
