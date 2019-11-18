Happy 91st Birthday Mickey & Minnie Mouse; Here Are Some Fun Facts

Happy birthday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse! The pair turn 91-years-old today (Nov. 18).
They made their debuts in the animated movie Steamboat Willie in New York on November 18th, 1928.
You can mark the day by watching a cartoon featuring the pair, wearing a classic Mickey Mouse watch or t-shirt.
Some fun facts:
- Mickey and Minnie both have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Walt Disney admitted privately in 1933 that Minnie and Mickey are married, but it’s never been officially stated
- Their original names were Mortimer and Minerva
- Mickey has a middle name: Theodore