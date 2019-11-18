High-Speed Police Chase Ends In Crash In Van Buren

Posted 2:02 pm, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:04PM, November 18, 2019

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police were involved in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Van Buren.

According to several eyewitnesses, about five to 10 ASP vehicles were seen chasing a white car, possibly a Mercedes, down Alma Boulevard in Van Buren.

One eyewitness says the chase ended in a crash on a road near North 16th Street.

5NEWS is headed to the scene right now to learn more information about the situation.

Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story.

