Local Business Hosts Toy Drive For Children Of Veterans

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Local realtors are teaming up to bring joy to children of veterans this holiday season.

Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette is partnering with the American Legion Post 77 for the second annual Holiday Toy Drive benefiting children of veterans.

The toys collected will be given to children of veterans throughout the community who may not otherwise receive anything during the holidays.

The event is organized by realtors at Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette and toys can be dropped at any of their locations in Rogers, Bentonville, Siloam Springs and Fayetteville now until Dec. 4.