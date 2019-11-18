Man Arrested After 50 Pounds Of Marijuana, Meth And Firearms Found In Vehicle In Johnson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — One person has been arrested in Johnson County after being found with illegal weapons and narcotics in his vehicle on I-40.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Department, during the early morning hours of Sunday (Nov. 17) a deputy pulled over a vehicle around the 45-mile marker of I-40 east.

During the stop, the deputy established probable cause that the driver was involved in illegal drug activity, according to the sheriff's office.

After searching the vehicle, the deputy found 50 pounds of marijuana, 65 grams of methamphetamine, opioids, three loaded firearms, drug paraphernalia and items that directly related to the transfer of illegal narcotics.

The vehicle was driving from California to North Carolina.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with Simultaneous Possession of Firearms and Drugs, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana with Intent To Deliver, Possession of a Schedule Four Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying a Weapon.

His bond was set at $100,000 by Judge Pearson.

The narcotics, weapons, cash and vehicle were all seized by the drug task force.