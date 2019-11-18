Mötley Crüe Announces Reunion, Blows Up ‘Cessation Of Touring Agreement’ In Video

Nearly six years after agreeing never to tour again, Mötley Crüe released a video showing them literally blowing up the alleged contract preventing them from going on tour.

Rolling Stone reports that the heavy metal group will join two other legendary bands, Poison and Def Leppard, for a 2020 stadium tour in the U.S. Neither band has officially confirmed the report.

Mötley Crüe said in the statement that the success of Netflix biopic The Dirt resulted in “a massive surge in new audience.”

“The contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together,” the statement read.

After a show in Denver, in 2014, bassist Nikki Sixx told Rolling Stone, “Legally, we can’t play again. The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

Mötley Crüe’s 2014-2015 mega tour, officially called “Final Tour,” took them around the world for 158 concerts.