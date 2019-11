Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENTRY, Ark. (KFSM) — There is a large police presence at West 4th Street and Giles Street in Gentry.

Around 9 p.m. Monday (Nov. 18) police blocked off part of Giles Street.

Police along with multiple K9 units can be seen searching the area around Giles and 4th.

Gentry and Highfill Police Department along with Benton County Deputies are all on scene.

Police have not yet confirmed the reasoning for blocking off the area at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story.