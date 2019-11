LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A 43-year-old woman has been identified as the victim in a suspicious death investigation out of LeFlore County.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the body of Melissa Rocha of Poteau was found on Wednesday (Nov. 13) west of Wister.

Police are still working to determine the cause of death.

Along with the body, crews found a car and other personal items.

