FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police responded to a possible shooting near Wedington and Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville Monday (Nov. 18) morning.

According to Sgt. Murphy with Fayetteville Police, around 10:45 a.m. units responded to an address on Betty Jo Drive about a shooting.

Murphy says the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The incident is currently under investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Check back for updates to this developing story.